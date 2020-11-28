Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers have received a welcome financial boost from a Highbridge company.

Bakkavor Desserts has donated £500 and lots of its delicious cakes to Secret World Wildlife Rescue, which is based in East Huntspill.

Despite the challenge and impact of Covid-19, the team at Bakkavor Desserts have been working hard to raise funds to support the local animal charity.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue helps sick, injured or orphaned wildlife. They help thousands of animals and birds, rehabilitating and then releasing them back into their natural habitat.

John Bowman, Head of Operations at Bakkavor Desserts in Highbridge, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re delighted to offer this well-needed support to Secret World Wildlife Rescue.”

“The charity has started work on a new Wildlife Treatment Centre and we’re hoping they will receive further donations to ensure that they can complete the wildlife wing within the new treatment centre.”