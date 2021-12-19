Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club will bring Father Christmas to Asda in Highbridge today (Sunday) as a tour of local supermarkets and streets to raise charity funds nears completion.

Santa will be visiting Asda today (Sunday 19 December) from 11am-4pm.

The club’s members have been carrying our their traditional three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Santa on a mobile sleigh around local streets, collecting donations for Children’s Hospice South West.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by cheery festive music, has visited local stores including Tesco in Burnham on Saturday (pictured) and Sanders Garden Centre where Santa was busy meeting families.

Hillview Carnival Club Chairman Duncan Britton said: “Our thanks go to everyone who has given donations so far as Santa has toured the local area.”

“We will be visiting the Berrow area and the Huntspill villages during the next few days.”