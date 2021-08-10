Military personnel are being deployed to help South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust (SWASFT) under increased pressure, bosses have said this week.

The Trust says the “small number” of military personnel will help “alleviate pressures on services”.

It adds that using such is was part of “tried and tested methods” as it faces increasing demand.

The trust has asked anyone worried about their health in a non-emergency to use the 111 online service.

The use of military personnel comes after the trust declared a “critical incident” due to “extreme pressures” in May, as we reported here.

It then recorded its busiest day, with staff responding to 3,522 cases in total – averaging two per minute either in person or via the phone – on Sunday 18th July.

The trust’s assistant director of operations, Wayne Darch, says: “With the NHS in the South West facing increasing demand, we are using tried and tested methods to alleviate pressures on services so everyone will continue to get the care they need.”

“This includes a small number of military personnel to help us get more of our vehicles back on the road, getting people the urgent care and treatment they need sooner.”