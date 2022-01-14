The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy visited Hinkley Point C near Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (January 13th) to see progress with the project.

MP Kwasi Kwarteng toured Europe’s largest construction site with the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Helen Whately MP.

The Chief Executive of EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy, accompanied the Ministers as they were shown around the site by the team that is building the UK’s first new nuclear power station in a generation.

The visit comes after government commitments to new nuclear set out in the Energy White Paper, and the passage through the House of Commons this week of the Nuclear Financing Bill, which aim to help lower the costs of building further new nuclear sites such as Sizewell C.

The Ministers were shown how construction has maintained momentum, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Hinkley Point C will be crucial in helping the country hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – by moving the UK away from high-polluting fossil fuels.

Experience gained from building the first reactor unit has allowed the teams to deliver the second reactor more efficiently, such as the liner ring being built 25% quicker than the same part for unit 1.

Apprentices, pictured, also met the Ministers and shared their experiences of gaining industry experience at Hinkley Point C. More than 850 have been trained so far and the project expects to reach its goal of creating 1,000 apprenticeships later this year.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK Government recognises that large-scale nuclear is the only technology available to provide continuous, low carbon electricity at scale. In order to strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce our exposure to volatile global gas prices, we are firmly committed to deploying new nuclear, as seen through the construction of Hinkley Point C.”

“To build on Hinkley Point C’s success, we’re backing the next generation of projects through our landmark Nuclear Bill. With a new funding model on the statute books, we will be able to attract British funds and other institutional investors to lower the cost of financing new nuclear power and, importantly, help to lower electricity bills for consumers and businesses.”

“It has been remarkable to see how construction work is progressing and to meet with some of the workers driving forward one of Britain’s biggest infrastructure projects. New nuclear is not only at the heart of our plans to ensure greater energy independence, but to create high-quality jobs, boost apprenticeships and drive economic growth.”

Managing Director of Hinkley Point C Stuart Crooks said: “Hinkley Point C will be crucial in the fight against climate change, protecting the UK’s energy security and insulating British homes and businesses from volatile global gas prices. We are also changing lives for the better, training apprentices, creating jobs, and pumping billions into the economy.”

Chief Executive of EDF UK, Simone Rossi, added: “The building of a near-identical power station in Suffolk, Sizewell C, means the UK can continue this powerful legacy. Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C will be twin projects, but the ownership will be different.”

“EDF is a majority investor in Hinkley Point C, but Sizewell C will be majority owned by British investors. Legislation to finance the project making progress through the House of Commons this week was an important step in securing the future of the UK nuclear industry and the country’s low carbon energy supplies.”

Pictured: Kwasi Kwarteng MP meeting Hinkley Point C apprentices Chris Staple-Newton, Toby Martin, Honey Bulled, and Ana Gates; Kwasi Kwarteng MP using Hinkley Point C’s crane simulator with lifting instructor, Mark Holmes; Nigel Cann (Delivery Director, Hinkley Point C) with Helen Whately MP, Kwasi Kwarteng MP and Jean-Bernard Lévy (Chairman and CEO of EDF); Kwasi Kwarteng MP and Helen Whately MP standing near the steel liner for the nuclear reactor