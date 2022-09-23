Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre is set to hold its annual Auction and Ball on October 22nd at the Webbington Hotel.

The theme for this year’s event will be ‘Under the Sea’ with guests arriving in ‘dress to impress’ or fancy dress if they want to be a part of the fun.

This is one of the main fundraising events that Secret World hold to raise enough money to care for their many wildlife casualties.

It’s a fun night with a three-course meal, silent auction of over 100 items, disco and live music, plus a main auction and a casino.

There will also be a magician performing close-up magic on the tables. There will be a coach picking up from Bridgwater, East Huntspill and Burnham-On-Sea to be at the event for 7pm and returning at 1am for an extra £5. Full details at www.secretworld.org