Secret World Wildlife Rescue has announced the launch of its ‘Summer Holidays’ fundraising raffle.

The East Huntspill based wildlife charity is offering over £1,000 of prizes that will help you get out and about this summer.

They include family passes for days out at local attractions, tickets for workshops and experiences, supermarket vouchers to plan a summer barbecue, and dinner vouchers.

David Plant, Fundraising Officer at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says: “Many of us have spent the best part of the year in our homes and now’s the time to start planning for what should be an epic summer. As restrictions ease and venues and attractions are opening up again, we want to help people make the most of it.”

He adds that many prizes are valid until May/June 2022, so there’s no rush to use them this summer if you prefer.

“Thanks to a number of very generous donations from companies and individuals we’re able to offer our supporters a fantastic range of prizes in our new raffle, all of which have been chosen to get people out and about this summer.”

Here’s the full list of prizes on offer:

Alnwick Garden Family Ticket plus a round of Adventure Golf

Candle Making Experience Day for 2

Chew Valley Animal Park family day ticket

Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park – Free entry for 2

Cotswolds Hawk Walk for 2

Duke of Oxford (Weston-super-Mare) dinner vouchers

Family ticket for Avon Valley Railway

Forest of Dean Early Morning Birding tour for 2 people

Il Michelangelo (Weston-super-Mare) £100 gift voucher

Longleat Safari Park family day ticket

Monkey World family entry ticket

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm family day ticket

Rich’s Cider £50 restaurant and shop voucher

Thatchers Somerset Cider Tour for 2

Wookey Hole Family Day Ticket

David adds: “It’s been another tough year for fundraising with all of our public fundraising events cancelled for another year. We’ve really missed seeing everyone but our work caring for injured and orphaned animals continues behind closed doors. We’re in the middle of a very busy orphan season right now, so we hope that you will consider buying a few tickets to help the animals in our care.”

“It’s so nice to be able to give something back and say thanks for the kind support we’ve received from the local community. While we can’t welcome you at our centre for a while, we hope we can provide some of you with a fun day out or a nice meal courtesy of our raffle.”

“If you’re not a winner, please consider making a booking with one of our kind supporters and help the hospitality sector get back on its feet. Thank you and best of luck to everyone who enters!”

Tickets are priced at just £2 each and can be purchased from https://fundraising.secretworld.org/raffle/summer-holidays-2021 where you will also find more details about the prizes. Entries close at midnight on Wednesday 7th July and winners will be notified shortly afterwards.