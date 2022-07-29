A Somerset-based accountants firm is taking on a brave challenge of skydiving and wingwalking in support of local charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea.

Three brave fundraisers from Walpole Dunn will be taking to the air on 13th August. Elisa and Andrew will both be doing a 15,000ft tandem skydive with a whole minute of freefall – the highest jump you can do in the UK without oxygen. And company Director Nick is also getting involved by doing a wingwalk and will be reaching speeds up to 130mph.

Walpole Dunn recently chose the wildlife charity as their charity of the year, and this event is part of a wide range of activities and initiatives to raise money and awareness for Secret World.

Elisa Martí, Walpole Dunn’s Marketing Executive, says: “Connecting with local businesses and supporting local causes and charities has been a key mission of ours from the outset. Secret World Wildlife Rescue is a wonderful charity that rescues sick, injured and orphaned wildlife across the South West of England to then rehabilitate and release them.”

“Our aim is to raise the vital funds that help the team at SWWR to keep looking after our local wildlife with such passion and dedication. The team inspires and teaches the younger generations, sharing its knowledge and enthusiasm whilst focussing on its core message to rescue, rehabilitate, and release.”

David Plant, Fundraising Manager at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says: “We were absolutely delighted to be chosen as Walpole Dunn’s Charity of the Year and it’s great to see them taking on such a scary challenge to help the animals in our care.”

“I’m sure a lot of people have wished their accountant would jump out of a plane at some point! Watching them wingwalk and skydive on the same day is going to be a real pleasure and I’ll be there cheering them on. A big thanks to our friends at Skydive Buzz in Tiverton for helping us arrange this event.”

You can show your support and help wildlife with a donation, either via Elisa’s skydive page: http://www.justgiving.com/Elisa-Marti or Nick’s wingwalk page: http://www.justgiving.com/Nick-Walpole1