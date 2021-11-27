The magic of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. will be brought to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this weekend.

Junior members of local musical theatre group Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES), one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, will be performing the show on Saturday November 27th at 7pm and Sunday 28th November at 3pm at the Princess Theatre.

To buy tickets, see the website or call the Princess Box Office on 01278 784464. Tickets are priced at adults: £11, and concessions: £9.

The club’s Vikki Hart says: “With this being BEES’ first time back on stage in two years due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring you a zany but shortened musical, adapted specially for junior performers, based on the 1951 Disney film and the novels by Lewis Carroll.”

“Follow Alice as she navigates the curious world of Wonderland on her journey of self-discovery, encountering the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, a Mad Hatter, a Queen with quite a temper, and many more of literature’s beloved Wonderland characters.”

This musical includes favourites from the Disney cannon such as “I’m Late,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” in a charming, updated retelling of the Lewis Carroll classic.

Vikki adds: “Whether this is your first experience with Alice or your hundredth, you’ll lose your head (and your heart) for Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

“BEES would like to thank Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council because without their valued funding assistance this year’s production would not be possible.”

Those appearing are: Alice Eva; Caterpillar/Two of Clubs Bethan; Cheshire Cat 1/Daisy Gracie; Cheshire Cat 2 Evelyn; Cheshire Cat 3 Cameron; Dodo/Ace of Spades George; Lily Xanthe; Mad Hatter/Lobster Amelia; March Hare/King of Hearts/Lobster Hannah; Mathilda Ava; Queen of Hearts Maisie; Rose Grace; Sea Creature Florence; Sea Creature Edie; Sea Creature Belle; Small Alice Mia; Tweedle Dee/Violet/Three of Diamonds Lillie; Tweedle Dum/Doorknob/Petunia/Four of Hearts Elissa; White Rabbit Robyn.

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR. is an amateur production presented by arrangement with

Music Theatre International (Europe). All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI Europe.