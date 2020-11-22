Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Christmas lights switch-on took place online on Saturday evening (November 21st).

Due to the current lockdown and Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, the usual outside switch-on event could not be held this year.

Instead, the Town Council worked with Somerset creative group Seed to create a virtual Christmas lights switch-on instead – see the video below.

It includes an address from Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, plus musical entertainment and the switch-on itself by Burnham singing star Lyra Cole, pictured above.

Video of 2020 Christmas Lights switch-on event:

The video also featured images and video of over 100 lanterns made by local residents as part of the local GlowHome project.

Seed worked with Create You in Highbridge to distribute 500 free ‘make your own lantern’ packs across Burnham and Highbridge.

The local community made their lanterns and submitted 57 photos and 61 videos of their lanterns for the switch-on video.

The vieo featured singing performances from the students of Brent Knoll Primary School and Burnham singing star Lyra Cole who was the special guest with the role of switching on the lights.

Lyra rose to fame last year at just 6 years old when her version of ‘When A Child Is Born’ shot to the top of the download charts, and raised money and awareness for Brain Tumour Research, an organization close to the family’s heart after the youngster was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged 5 months.

Last year, Lyra was presented with a prestigious Points of Light Award, recognising outstanding individual volunteers making a difference in their community.