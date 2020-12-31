Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey voted in favour of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday (December 30th), which he described as “fantastic”.

A bill bringing the deal into UK law was backed by the Commons by 521 to 73 votes after Parliament was recalled.

The UK will finally sever its ties with the EU at 11pm today (Thursday), four and a half years after the Brexit referendum. The House of Lords also passed the bill.

James Heappey said he had been unable to attend Parliament due to Covid restricting numbers in the Commons, but he voted remotely and said: “Like many colleagues, I’ve done as requested by Mr Speaker and stayed away from Parliament.”

“But I’m delighted that, right now, my proxy is casting my vote in favour of this fantastic free trade deal between the UK and EU.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked MPs and peers for passing the bill, adding: “The destiny of this great country now resides firmly in our hands.”

The majority of Labour MPs voted for the agreement after leader Sir Keir Starmer said a “thin deal was better than no deal”.

The agreement hammered out with Brussels over nine months sets out a new business and security relationship between the UK and its biggest trading partner.