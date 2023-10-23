Princess Theatre Burnham-On-Sea

Tickets are on sale for a performance by an award-winning Kate Bush tribute act at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

‘An Evening Without Kate Bush’ will take place at the Princess Theatre on Saturday 18th November at 7.30pm.

Sarah-Louise Young will pay tribute to one of the most influential voices in British music.

A Princess Theatre spokesperson says: “Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via ‘Stranger Things’, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind- blowing show.”

“Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs, two Soho Theatre seasons and 2020-2022 UK tours this smash-hit, award-winning show is back.”

“Sarah-Louise Young and co-creator Russell Lucas pay glorious homage to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.”

Tickets are on sale here priced at £19 each.

 
