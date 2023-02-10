A leading Kate Bush tribute band is set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The band, Moments Of Pleasure, will perform at The Princess Theatre on Saturday February 18th at 7.30pm.

The five-piece group features the amazing vocals of Lisa-Marie Walters, as seen on BBC, ITV and heard on BBC 5 and various BBC regional stations.

“Far from being about gimmicks, they perform the songs of Kate Bush accurately and affectionately and with stunning authenticity, capturing the tone and emotion of Kate’s songs perfectly,” says a spokesperson.

“The performance will contain many of the Kate Bush singles such as Running Up That Hill, Wuthering Heights, Hounds of Love, Babooshka, Wow and Cloudbusting together with popular tracks from albums such as The Kick Inside, Lionheart, Never For Ever, The Dreaming and Hounds Of Love. This is an event that no Kate Bush fan will want to miss.”

Tickets, priced £18, are available from The Princess Theatre or online here.