Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has this week welcomed an announcement by the Government on new hospital funding in the region, describing it as “huge news” for Somerset.

A new cancer hospital will be built in Bath and Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton will be rebuilt, it has been confirmed.

The Health Infrastructure Plan was launched back in September last year and as part of the plan the two Somerset hospitals worked up their business cases through seed funding.

As a result, these will now be fully funded – details of which will be revealed at the next spending review.

Mr Heappey said: “It has never been more apparent how important it is for our NHS workers to have the very best facilities available to them.”

“Following the challenges which have been posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, I am so pleased to see two big projects get the go ahead in Somerset.”

“Many of my constituents use the excellent services on offer at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton and RUH, so this is huge news for the communities across the Wells constituency.”

“I am proud to be part of a Government which is delivering on manifesto pledges, despite the exceptional circumstances we now find ourselves in.”