Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to hold its first live event after 15 months on Thursday (June 17th).

The new-look The Princess Theatre, which re-opened last week, will be operating at reduced capacity and will abide by social distancing restrictions.

“Our first event will be ‘Simon and Garfunkel Through The Years’ on Thursday 17th June,” says a spokesperson.

“This will be an all-seated socially-distanced event, and your seats will be allocated on arrival.”

“Critically-acclaimed as one of the greatest tribute shows in the world, ‘Simon & Garfunkel Through the Years’ has toured the globe extensively, receiving standing ovations and selling out theatres night after night.”

“Featuring all the iconic songs, including The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and the smash hit Bridge Over Troubled Water, this live concert experience is without a doubt the most authentic tribute to Simon & Garfunkel touring the world today.”

Tickets, priced at £18 Full and £15 Members, are on sale via www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk