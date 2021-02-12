Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area can share their love of wildlife this Valentine’s Day by helping Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The charity in East Huntspill is inviting supporters to buy a wildlife adoption pack, either for themselves or as a gift for a loved one.

A spokesman explains: “We have six animals to choose from: Fox, badger, otter, owl, hedgehog, and deer.”

“Our adoption packs include: An adoption certificate; Chosen species fact sheet; A cuddly toy; A photograph of one of the animals helped at our centre; plus two updates a year on our work via our newsletter.”

Adoptions cost £3 a month, which can be paid by direct debit, or £36 for an annual adoption.

All new adoptions purchased before noon on Saturday 13th February will receive a free red silk rose plus entry into a prize draw to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the charity’s centre for up to four people.

The winner will be announced on Burnham-On-Sea.com on Sunday 14th February and contacted shortly afterwards.

Visit www.secretworld.org/adoptions for more information about the adoption packs.