Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area can share their love of wildlife this Valentine’s Day by helping Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The charity in East Huntspill is inviting supporters to buy a wildlife adoption pack, either for themselves or as a gift for a loved one.

A spokesman explains: “We have six animals to choose from: Fox, badger, otter, owl, hedgehog, and deer.”

“Our adoption packs include: An adoption certificate; Chosen species fact sheet; A cuddly toy; A photograph of one of the animals helped at our centre; plus two updates a year on our work via our newsletter.”

Adoptions cost £3 a month, which can be paid by direct debit, or £36 for an annual adoption.

All new adoptions purchased before noon on Saturday 13th February will receive a free red silk rose plus entry into a prize draw to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the charity’s centre for up to four people.

The winner will be announced on Burnham-On-Sea.com on Sunday 14th February and contacted shortly afterwards.

Visit www.secretworld.org/adoptions for more information about the adoption packs.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR