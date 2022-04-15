Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill is holding its first open days for two years over this Easter weekend.

The facilities in East Huntspill are open on Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th and Easter Monday 18th from 10 until 4.

There will be an admission charge of £5 for adults and £2 for children with all funds going towards the care of the many casualties that are brought to this centre.

There will be extra attractions at 11am and 2.30pm on Friday 15th when Chris Sperring M..E. from the Hawk and Owl Trust will visit.

On Saturday 16th, the very popular Dog Show returns. Entries from 10am for an 11.30 start.

And on Sunday 17th a Golden Egg Hunt will be held with the finder winning £20.

On Monday 18th Martin Hughes Games, well known for presenting Spring and Autumn Watch, will attend.

Visit www.secretworld.org to see the programme.