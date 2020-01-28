Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and crews from BARB Search & Rescue rescued a dog walker on Berrow beach last night (Monday, January 27th) after she suffered a painful injury in a fall.

Crews were called to the beach, near the Berrow shipwreck, at 5.35pm after the lady was pulled over by her dog in a freak accident.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were sent to the scene with BARB Search & Rescue and Weston Coastguards to enable a medical evacuation to be performed.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “While out walking her dog an unfortunate lady was pulled over as her dog decided to change direction, sending her to the ground with a painful thud.”

“The Coastguard Operations Centre was contacted by the Ambulance control room and we were dispatched to help along with our flank team from Weston and the BARB team due to the reported location and the incoming tide.”

“Upon arrival, we quickly located the lady and calculated how much time we had left before the in-rushing tide reached our position. The light had disappeared and the temperature had plummeted which was coupled with an icy, biting wind that was becoming a problem.”

“Blankets were broken out and a makeshift windbreak was created using vehicles and our rescue equipment while members of all teams banded together to give casualty care to the by-now very cold lady who was in a fair bit of pain.”

“To add insult to injury, it started to rain. Luckily, one of the Weston team members had an umbrella handy, and after fighting it inside out and back again a few times due to the wind, it was soon keeping the lady and a few lucky team members dry.”

“With the tide creeping ever closer, there was little chance of getting an ambulance vehicle to the scene and our attention turned to extracting the lady to a better accessible location which was approximately three-quarters of a mile north along the beach.”

“Once the ambulance was reached, she was handed over for her onward journey to hospital and we departed the beach just as the water was covering the last few metres of sand behind us.”

“This was a great multi-team job, all working quickly and efficiently together in a harsh environment where time was critical due to the incoming tide.”

“We wish the lady all the best for a speedy recovery and hope she is soon on the mend and enjoying the beach once more.”