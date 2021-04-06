Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has this week welcomed the news that the Government has allocated close to £2million to theatres, cinemas, arts, heritage sites and festival organisations in the area.

As reported here, the Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea has received £27,356 in a huge funding boost to the facilities.

The Cultural Recovery Fund provides grants for these businesses across England and will assist them financially as they prepare to reopen, with the second round of allocations having now been announced.

Those in the Wells constituency who have received grants include Glastonbury Festival, Wells Film Centre and Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been so hard for all the different organisations in the culture and arts industry throughout this pandemic with events unable to go ahead and venues unable to open at full capacity – or at all.”

“I am pleased to see the Government recognise the diversity of the arts offering here in the Wells Constituency and with this significant financial help, I look forward to seeing how well they bounce back.”

“I am sure there is going to be a lot of built up demand for people to go back to the cinema, festivals, theatres and museums and I look forward to seeing all these back up and running in my constituency.”

Other organisations handed grants were the International Music Exchange in Wells, The Rubbish Art Project in Shepton Mallet, Shangrila in Glastonbury, and Hordern Ciani Theatre Productions in Wells.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England have also been involved in allocation funds for organisations in need.

In the Wells constituency, The Palace Trust has received £170,000 while Wells Cathedral has been awarded more than half a million pounds.

A full list of the money handed out in the Wells constituency can be found here.