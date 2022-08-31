Valerie Singleton OBE, a well-known broadcaster and former presenter of TV’s Blue Peter, is to host an upcoming event at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The event, ‘A Celebration of Poetry and Literature’, will be run in aid of the local wildlife charity with all proceeds helping care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.

The event will take place on Saturday 10th September at the charity’s centre in East Huntspill.

Valerie, a patron and long-time supporter of the charity, will be joined by award-winning actor Mark Freestone.

Mark recently received a Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the feature-length film ‘Lawrence: After Arabia’.

The pair will present readings from their favourite pieces of poetry and literature with a chance for the audience to ask questions afterwards.

There are two opportunities to attend on the day at 2.30pm and 7pm. Both sessions will last around two and a half hours with an interval part-way through.

Valerie Singleton says: “I have been a patron of Secret World Wildlife Rescue for many years and have enjoyed visiting and seeing how much the charity has progressed. It has retained its ethics of best care and every single animal is important to them.”

Tickets cost £15 each, which includes a hot drink and an opportunity to see some of the centre’s resident animals.

Tickets can be purchased online via the charity’s website at https://www.secretworld.org/event/valerie-singleton-and-mark-freestone-present-a-celebration-of-poetry-and-literature or by calling 01278 783250.