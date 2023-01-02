A young horse rider was flown to hospital by a Coastguard helicopter after being injured in a fall on Berrow beach on New Year’s Day.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to the beach at around 12.40pm on Sunday after a teenager was reported to have suffered a potentially serious injury near the Berrow beach shipwreck.

The Coastguard team looked after the patient, keeping her warm with blankets, until the Coastguard helicopter landed on the beach with a paramedic onboard to help move her safely onto a stretcher for the flight to hospital.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “The beach is a popular place among horse riders and while gently exercising their horses one of them decided to have a playful roll in the sand which unfortunately resulted in the rider being hurt.”

“With her injuries, we knew that the usual methods of extraction would not be possible.”

“The tide was coming in so a land ambulance was not advisable. The only way to extract her from the beach was via helicopter.”

“We liaised with our Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre who agreed it was the right option and quickly set about the process of tasking a helicopter.”

“While we waited, we monitored the casualty, and worked closely with the Sedgemoor beach wardens who helped us create a cordon and keep the public out of our working area.”

”Once it was confirmed that the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 187 was lifting from its base in St Athan, a landing site was cleared and public were asked to vacate the designated area.”

“In a matter of minutes the helicopter was landing and the onboard paramedic was working his magic.”

“Safely packaged, the team carried the casualty to the waiting helicopter where they were taken onwards to hospital for further treatment.”

“We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery. The horse had already been secured and back in the horsebox before our arrival and is fine.”

“Thanks to the beach wardens who were fantastic as always and helped us maintain the cordon while we were busy — and to the members of public who stopped to help the casualty by providing care and support until we arrived.”