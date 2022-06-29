RNLI lifeguards will be returning to Burnham-On-Sea beach and in addition will be providing a new lifeguard service on Brean beach from this Saturday (2nd July) until Sunday 4th September.

The charity says it won’t be covering Berrow beach this summer and is asking visitors to the coast to visit one of its two lifeguarded beaches.

Matt Whitley, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for North Devon and Somerset, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are pleased to be supporting Sedgemoor District Council by providing a lifeguard service on these two beaches in Sedgemoor and encourage the public to choose either Burnham-On-Sea or Brean beach if they are planning a day out at the coast this summer.”

“Sedgemoor District Council provide a beach warden service from Easter which also covers Berrow beach and we are pleased to be able to provide additional lifeguard support across two out of three beaches in the area.”

Matt continues: “The RNLI have run a couple of lifeguard courses in the run-up to the season and we have six lifeguards from last year returning to the beaches on Saturday.”

In 2021, RNLI lifeguards covering the south west dealt with 11,216 incidents, helped 13,664 people and saved 57 lives – and the charity’s lifesavers are expecting a busy year ahead.

The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, Float To Live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float. In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard.

The RNLI is looking to expand the lifeguard service onto all three beaches along the Burnham-On-Sea stretch for 2023 and would welcome a chat with anyone interested in finding out more – contact Luke Penman at Luke_Penman@rnli.org.uk