Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out on Friday to help a lady who had suffered a painful ankle injury on Brean beach.

The team was called to Brean beach at 2.28pm amid concern for the lady, who was walking along the beach with her family when she was injured.

A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards spokesman says: “As the lady of the group was walking along the sand she felt her hip give way and she painfully crashed to the sand and badly injured her ankle.”

“When we arrived we sent some of our team members to assess the lady and she was quick to inform us that she was in a large amount of pain.”

“Due to the extreme pressures on the ambulance service, the wait for what is classified as a low-priority medical emergency was going to be quite long depending on other more immediate emergencies coming in.”

“As a service, we don’t carry pain relief so we just used a bit of first aid to splint her leg to keep it stable while her husband maneuvered their car as close as possible.”

“We carefully set about getting the rather brave lady, who was clearly in a lot of pain, into the back of the car and her husband drove her to A&E in Weston for further treatment.”

“We hope she is doing well and that she recovers quickly from what looked like a painful injury.”

“The brave face she was putting on was nothing short of heroic and was helped along with some famous Burnham Coastguard banter.”

“Thank you to the Brean Beach Warden for his help and to the local business that kindly offered the team some refreshments. We were very grateful.”

“Keep looking out for each other with the Burnham-On-Sea community spirit we know and love and if you see anyone in danger or difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards at the scene of Friday’s incident in Brean (Photo: Burnham Coastguard)