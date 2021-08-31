The RNLI lifeguard team in Burnham-On-Sea are running a free taster session to anyone over 16 years-old this Saturday (4th September) on Burnham-On-Sea beach between 3pm-6pm.

If you’re interested in becoming a beach lifeguard or just want to know more about the role and what it’s like to work on the beach every day, this taster session is for you.

The free session will introduce you to a range of rescue equipment and skills, as well as a chance to meet the lifeguard team.

Throughout summer, RNLI lifeguarded beaches are partrolled daily between 10am-6pm. This Sunday will be the final day of the season for both Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea.

Luke Penman, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, says: “The lifeguard team in Somerset have had a busy summer keeping people safe on our beaches.”

“As we draw to the end of the season we are already looking ahead to next year, where we will be opening up lifeguard recruitment for the 2022 season.”

“Working as an RNLI lifeguard is a job like no other, where no two days are the same. You could be part of a team that helps keep people safe whilst enjoying their time on the beach with friends and family.”

“You will receive world-class training in water rescue techniques and casualty care, as well as access to specialist equipment training and opportunity for career progression.”

During the taster session you will learn how to paddle a rescue board and be introduced to CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which could save somebody’s life.

The RNLI lifeguard team in Somerset is made up of a range of experience from first year to senior lifeguards, who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about what it’s like to work as an RNLI lifeguard.

No prior training is required although you must be a confident swimmer in open water as the session will involve some training activities in the sea. Wetsuits, rash vests, and training equipment will be provided, all you need to bring is your own swimming costume or trunks, a towel and a drink.

Places are limited due to Covid-19 so if you’re interested and would like to sign up, or have any questions please email: luke_penman@rnli.org.uk

Those under 18 must be accompanied by and adult for the duration of the session. There are toilets, shops and cafes nearby the beach if required.