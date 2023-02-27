A Burnham-On-Sea dental practice has made a kind donation of new warm hoodies and jumpers to the team at the town’s RNLI station.

It comes after a staff member from Burnham’s College Street Dental practice got in touch to find a way they could support Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.

At that time, the station volunteers had already been discussing the acquisition of new warm branded jumpers and hoodies. So, after discussion, the dental practice staff decided to supply the items as their local service contribution.

The new hoodies and jumpers were officially handed over at the latest training evening, as pictured here.

Karen Wheeler, from the dental practice, says: “At College Street Dental, which is part of the Portman Dental Group, we like to support our local community.”

“Being a fental practice in a seaside town it seemed the obvious choice to help support the RNLI this year as behind every rescue there is a local hero.”

“We hope our donation will help these amazing people who put their lives at risk with every call out. The RNLI relies on charity to continue to provide their service which has been saving lives for nearly 200 years.”

“The team at College Street Dental would like to thank you for your service.”

Boathouse manager Dave Parsons responded: “We thank you for this much appreciated support. Our volunteers launch in all weathers and temperatures 24/7, and this also includes our shore team who are essential personnel at every launch.”

Pictured:: Karen Wheeler and Jo Turner, who both work in reception, as they handed a hoody to Boathouse Manager Dave Parsons in the Burnham boathouse before Wednesday’s training launch (Photo Mike Lang)