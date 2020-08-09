Coastguards were called out on Sunday afternoon (August 9th) to search for a missing girl on Burnham-On-Sea beach and also help a cyclist following an accident on Brean Down which also required an air ambulance.

The 12 year-old girl had been reported missing from Burnham beach near the jetty at 5.30pm. The lifeguards and jetty attendant carried out a quick search and alerted Coastguards. And, as the Burnham Coastguard team was pulling together a full search plan, contact was made with the girl who was found safely at home.

Within moments of the search ending, a second incident was called in after a young man had been involved in a cycling accident on Brean Down near the fort, requiring an air ambulance, Coastguards and a land ambulance crew.

“We needed to head to the Fort end of Brean Down to help the ambulance service evacuate a young lad after he’d flipped over his handle bars and cartwheeled down the rough ground and through a patch of brambles before coming to a painful stop.”

“While we were en-route the Great Western Air Ambulance were already inbound and looking for a place to land. Circling above the Down, it spotted a landing site and when we made it to the Fort they were just getting to the intrepid mountain biker.”

“Once they assessed him, he was carefully loaded him into a stretcher and carried down the rest of the track to the now arriving land ambulance for an onwards journey to hospital.”

“Hopefully he wasn’t too badly injured and will soon be back enjoying his chosen activity.”

“Working with multiple agencies and assets to achieve our aim of keeping the public safe along our stretch of coastline. If you have any emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: The scenes on Brean Down on Sunday evening (Photos: Burnham Coastguards)