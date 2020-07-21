A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat and a team of Coastguards were called out on Tuesday evening (July 21st) amid concern for a pet owner who was spotted in sea water on Burnham beach trying to rescue a dog.

The incident unfolded shortly after 8.30pm when the alarm was raised by a walker on the beach, north of Burnham’s low lighthouse.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We were alerted by our Coastguard Operations Centre to reports of a dog that had entered the water and was quite a way offshore with a very concerned owner trying to reach it.”

“With the main concern being that the tide was outgoing with a possibility of the owner getting into difficulty, it is a common fact that the owners are more likely to become a victim of drowning than the dog when entering the water in this circumstance.”

“With maximum precautions being taken, the lifeboat was tasked and our team were sent along the road and across the golf course to the person’s location.”

“As the lifeboats were just touching the water and our team members were approaching the beach the VHF radio in the truck sparked into life with an update from our Coastguard Operations Centre that the dog and the owner were back on the shore and both were safe.”

“This was great news as it is far better for everyone to be safe than need rescuing. Our team continued on in the hope of catching up to the owner and the dog to give them a friendly welfare check to ensure they were OK but they had wandered off along the beach out of our view probably heading home after an evening’s excitement to dry off.”

“In our experience dogs have their moment of fun but are rarely in difficulty and come back safe and sound.”

“Please don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger, and immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards, who are equipped and trained to deal with water rescues and we can also task local lifeboats to assist when needed.”