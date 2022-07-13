Crews from Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called out during the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 13th) to reports of a person stuck in mud.

The teams were called out at 2.17am to Weston Beach to assist Weston Coastguards in the potential rescue of a person near the Grand Pier.

A spokesman said: “It was an early morning wake up for us this morning as we were tasked to back up our flank team Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team.”

“A person was reported in the mud and with it being a technical rescue we were tasked to assist. Also tasked to the incident was BARB Search & Rescue.”

“As we made our way to Weston we had some welcomed news that person was out of the mud and we could stand down and return to station.”

“With no equipment being used, it was a quick sanitising once-over for the inside of the vehicle and then back home around 3.45am to get a power nap.”