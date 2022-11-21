A woman and two children were rescued after getting into difficulty in a patch of mud on Burnham-On-Sea beach at the weekend.

Fire crews, Coastguards and BARB were called after the trio got stuck near to Burnham Pavilion on Saturday (November 19th).

Two fire crewmembers wearing safety equipment quickly managed to free the boy from kneee-deep mud, followed shortly afterwards by the woman and girl.

A fire spokesman said that due to the incoming tide, several teams had been called to enable a swift rescue.

An eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The lady and two children just seemed to be unlucky to get stuck in a patch of soft sand and mud in the middle of the beach.”

“After they raised the alarm, the emergency services were quickly there in minutes to help. The lady was very relieved that it all ended positively.”